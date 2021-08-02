Members of Heart, Mr. Mister, Asia among stars featured on new Beatles tribute album

Cleopatra Records

A new Beatles tribute album featuring an eclectic variety of well-known artists, including Heart‘s Ann Wilson, Mr. Mister‘s Richard Page and late Asia frontman John Wetton performing classic songs by the Fab Four will be released this Friday, August 6.

Legends Play The Beatles is a 12-track collection that’s available on CD and as a limited-edition LP pressed on either blue or yellow vinyl.

The album, which can be pre-ordered now, features Wilson’s rendition of “Across the Universe,” Page teaming up with longtime Deep Purple guitarist Steve Morse for a cover of “Here Comes the Sun,” and Wetton performing “Penny Lane.”

Other artists contributing tunes to the record include Air Supply, ’80s synth-pop artist Howard Jones, folk legend Judy Collins, late Cream bassist Jack Bruce, late pop singer/songwriter Andrew Gold, Southern rockers Molly Hatchet and ex-Deep Purple bassist/singer Glenn Hughes.

Here’s the full track list of Legends Play The Beatles:

“Here Comes the Sun” — Richard Page & Steve Morse

“Across the Universe” — Ann Wilson

“Penny Lane” — John Wetton

“Back in the USSR” — Molly Hatchet

“Norwegian Wood” — Andrew Gold

“The Long and Winding Road” — Air Supply

“Tomorrow Never Knows” — Electric Moon

“Rain” — Sugar Candy Mountain

“Eleanor Rigby” — Jack Bruce

“And I Love Her” — Howard Jones

“Yesterday” — Judy Collins

“Let It Be” — Glenn Hughes

