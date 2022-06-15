Members of Queen, The Police, Rush & more joining Foo Fighters at Taylor Hawkins tribute show in London

Courtesy of Nasty Little Man

Foo Fighters have announced the lineup of performers who’ll appear at the first of two planned upcoming tribute concerts for the band’s late drummer, Taylor Hawkins.

As previously reported, the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts will take place at London’s Wembley Stadium on September 3 and Los Angeles’ Kia Forum on September 27 and will feature Hawkins’ “bandmates and his inspirations playing the songs that he fell in love with, and the ones he brought to life.”

The artists who’ll be joining the Foos on stage in London include Queen‘s Brian May and Roger Taylor, Police drummer Stewart Copeland, Rush‘s Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, The Pretenders‘ Chrissie Hynde, Liam Gallagher, Wolfgang Van Halen, Josh Homme, Mark Ronson, bassist Chris Chaney of Jane’s Addiction and Taylor Hawkins and the Coattail Riders and legendary drummer/producer Omar Hakim, who has worked with Foo Fighters, David Bowie, Dire Straits, Miles Davis, Journey, Kate Bush and dozens more.

Plus, comedian Dave Chappelle will make a special appearance, and Hawkins’ cover band, Chevy Metal, is also on the bill.

The guests for the September 27 show in Los Angeles will be announced at noon Wednesday. The charities that will benefit from both shows — chosen by the Hawkins family — will be announced shortly. For ticket information, join the Foo Fighters’ mailing list.

Plus, comedian Dave Chappelle will make a special appearance, and Hawkins’ cover band, Chevy Metal, is also on the bill.

The guests for the September 27 show in Los Angeles will be announced at noon Wednesday. The charities that will benefit from both shows — chosen by the Hawkins family — will be announced shortly. For ticket information, join the Foo Fighters’ mailing list.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.