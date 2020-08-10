Members of Styx, Kansas and more famous bands to perform on Six String Salute streaming benefit special

Courtesy of Live Nation

Dozens of well-known music artists are coming together virtually for an online benefit special called Six String Salute taking place September 17, that will raise money for Live Nation’s Crew Nation relief fund aiding live music crews who have lost work due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among the musicians confirmed to appear or perform on the guitar-centric special are Styx‘s Tommy Shaw, Kansas‘ Rich Williams, The Black Crowes‘ Rich Robinson, Steve Cropper of Booker T. and the MG’s, ex-Genesis guitarist Steve Hackett, former Night Ranger guitarist Jeff Watson, current Whitesnake guitarist Joel Hoekstra, Triumph‘s Rik Emmett, one-time Michael Jackson touring guitarist Jennifer Batten, Joe Satriani, Steve Vai, Soul Asylum‘s Dave Pirner, ex-Alice Cooper guitarist Damon Johnson, current Alice Cooper band members Nita Strauss, Tommy Henriksen and Ryan Roxie, and many more.

Shaw will be featured performing with the Cleveland Youth Orchestra.

Six String Salute will be streamed at Live Nation’s official YouTube channel and Live from Home platform, and all net proceeds will benefit Crew Nation. The show will include the various artists sharing exclusive performances and telling stories about their careers and their experiences touring.

In addition, some crew members who work for well-known bands also with appear to share tales from the road.

Limited-edition merchandise will be sold to raise money for the cause, and fans also will be able to donate directly to Crew Nation via the event’s website, SixStringSalute.com.

After the initial streaming of the special, encore performances will be shown at a variety of social media sites.

By Matt Friedlander

