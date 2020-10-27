Members of The Go-Go's & The Bangles among artists contributing to "Sweet Dreams" charity cover

Courtesy of Vicki Peterson and Kathy Valentine

Go-Go’s bassist Kathy Valentine and Bangles guitarist Vicki Peterson are among a variety of well-known musicians who have contributed to a charity cover of the chart-topping 1983 Eurythmics hit “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This).”

The track was recorded in collaboration with The Miraculous Love Kids/Girl with a Guitar, a project that aims to bring and teach music to girls in war-torn Afghanistan.

“I watched all the videos, looked at the entire website, and read all the press,” Valentine explains in a statement. “After doing all that, I decided I wanted to be of service to The Miraculous Love Kids.”

Adds Peterson, “This was a singular honor for me to be a part of and I would love to be involved further.”

Other artists who are featured on the cover include Cherie Currie of The Runaways, Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello, MC5 guitarist Wayne Kramer, Foo Fighters keyboardist Rami Jaffee, The Bird & the Bee and Umphrey’s McGee drummer Kris Myers.

You can watch the “Sweet Dreams” cover streaming now on YouTube.

The Miraculous Love Kids/Girl with a Guitar previously collaborated with The Beach Boys‘ Brian Wilson on a rendition of his solo song “Love and Mercy.” For more info on the project and to make on donation, visit MiraculousLoveKids.org.

