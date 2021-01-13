Members of Yes, Todd Rundgren & more featured on new album by all-star Prog Collective, 'Worlds on Hold'

Purple Pyramid

Prog Collective, a star-studded prog-rock project spearheaded by Yes bassist/singer Billy Sherwood, will release its third studio album, Worlds on Hold, on February 5.

Among the many well-known artists contributing to the album are several Yes members and alums, as well as Todd Rundgren, current Asia/former Guns N’ Roses guitarist Ron “Bumblefoot” Thal, ex-Blood, Sweat & Tears frontman David Clayton-Thomas, former Genesis guitarist Steve Hackett, ex-Rainbow singers Graham Bonnet and Joe Lynn Turner, longtime Jethro Tull guitarist Martin Barre and ex-Queensryche singer Geoff Tate.

The album features a mix of original tunes and covers, including renditions of Peter Gabriel‘s “Solsbury Hill,” Procol Harum‘s “A Whiter Shade of Pale” and The Moody Blues‘ “Nights in White Satin.”

The record also includes three bonus cover tunes taken from previously released tribute albums produced by Sherwood — The Beatles‘ “Penny Lane” sung by late Asia and King Crimson singer/bassist John Wetton; Boston‘s “More than a Feeling,” performed by Sherwood, Yes drummer Alan White and founding Yes keyboardist Tony Kaye; and The Doors‘ “People Are Strange,” sung by David Johansen.

A lead single from Worlds on Hold, “Two Trajectories,” which features Tate and Thal, is available now digitally and via streaming services.

“It was an honor and a pleasure to work with Geoff Tate on the song,” Sherwood says. “He brought so much emotion and character to the vocal. I’m looking forward to people hearing this track along with all the others on the new Prog Collective record!”

Adds Tate, “Yes was one of my earliest influences and working with Billy was very special to me.”

You can pre-order Worlds on Hold now on CD, digitally, and as a deluxe two-LP set pressed on green vinyl.

Here’s the full track list:

“Worlds on Hold” — featuring Todd Rundgren & L. Shankar

“Two Trajectories” — featuring Geoff Tate & Ron “Bumblefoot” Thal

“Anything but Goodbye” — featuring Jon Davison & Patrick Moraz

“Meant to Be” — featuring Jan Akkerman & Billy Sherwood

“Brave New World” — featuring Sonja Kristina & Steve Hillage

“Glory Days Ahead” — featuring Arjen Anthony Lucassen & Steve Hackett

“Solsbury Hill” (Peter Gabriel) — featuring Roine Stolt & Billy Sherwood

“A Whiter Shade of Pale” (Procol Harum) — featuring Graham Bonnet & Derek Sherinian

“Eye in the Sky” (Alan Parsons Project) — featuring Joe Lynn Turner & Martin Barre

“Nights in White Satin” (The Moody Blues) — featuring David Clayton-Thomas & Geoff Downes

Bonus Tracks:

“Penny Lane” (The Beatles)– featuring John Wetton

“More than a Feeling” (Boston) — featuring Alan White, Tony Kaye & Billy Sherwood

“People Are Strange” (The Doors) — featuring David Johansen

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.