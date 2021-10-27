Memorabilia from Eric Clapton, Robert Plant, Bob Dylan & more being auctioned in NYC next month

Courtesy of Julian’s Auctions

Historic collectibles from various music legends, including Eric Clapton, Led Zeppelin‘s Robert Plant and Bob Dylan, will be up for bid during a memorabilia sale hosted by Julien’s Auctions on November 19 and 20 at the Hard Rock Café in New York City.

Among the priciest items going on the block is a 1968 Martin D-45 acoustic guitar once owned by Clapton, who played the instrument at the live debut of his group Derek and the Dominos at London’s Lyceum Theatre in June 1970. The guitar, which Clapton gifted to singer/guitarist Dave Edmunds in 1976, is estimated to sell for between $300,000 and $500,000.

Meanwhile, a sheet of lyrics for the classic Led Zeppelin song “Kashmir” handwritten by Plant on stationery letterhead from Chicago’s Whitehall Hotel is estimated to fetch between $200,000 and $300,000. The lyrics feature some differences from the studio version of the tune, which appeared on 1975’s Physical Graffiti album.

Another interesting item being auctioned is an abstract oil painting of a nude woman created by Dylan during the 1960s and gifted to his late manager, Albert Grossman, which is expected to bring in between $100,000 and $200,000.

Also up for bid is a cream-colored Fender Stratocaster Vintage ’57 reissue electric guitar that Pink Floyd‘s David Gilmour owned and played on stage with the band during the 1980s and ’90s. It’s estimated to sell for between $80,000 and $100,000.

Other items being sold as part of Julien’s Auctions’ “Icons & Idols: Rock ‘n’ Roll” event include memorabilia and artifacts from The Beatles, Guns N’ Roses, Eddie Van Halen, U2, Elvis Presley, Whitney Houston, Kurt Cobain, Michael Jackson, Madonna, Trent Reznor, Keith Richards and Quiet Riot.

