Memorabilia from ex-Rolling Stones bassist Bill Wyman’s London restaurant to be auctioned this weekend

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

A collection of guitars and memorabilia belonging to former Rolling Stones bassist Bill Wyman that had been displayed at the recently closed Sticky Fingers restaurant he owned in London have been added to an auction of music collectibles scheduled for May 20-22.

The auction, the latest installment of Julien’s Auctions’ “Music Icons” sale, will be held at the Hard Rock Café in New York City, while bids also will be accepted online.

Almost 150 lots belonging to the 85-year-old rocker are part of the auction, including guitars, basses, “gold” and “platinum” record awards, photos, posters and other artifacts.

Among the instruments going on the block is a 1965 Framus Star bass that Wyman used during Stones concerts and recording sessions in 1965 and ’66. It is valued between $30,000 and $50,000.

Also being auctioned are a 1974 Dan Armstrong prototype bass that Wyman played on the Stones’ 1975-1976 tour, and a 1978 Travis Bean custom short-scale bass that was custom built for Wyman and was used on Stones recordings and tours from 1978 to 1981; both are estimated to sell for $20,000 to $30,000.

In addition, a 1969 Fender Telecaster guitar that Wyman used for home recordings in the 1970s and ’80s is expected to bring in $15,000 to $25,000.

Wyman also is selling “gold” record awards for such Stones albums as Out of Our Heads, Aftermath, Between the Buttons, Beggar’s Banquet, Let It Bleed and Sticky Fingers.

Sticky Fingers restaurant was open from 1989 to 2021. Wyman notes, “This wonderful collection of Stones memorabilia that was displayed there … [gives] people the chance to have a piece of Sticky Fingers history for themselves.”

Check out the full list of items up for bid at the auction at JuliensLive.com.

