"Memories" of a normal hairdo: Adam Levine's sporting his craziest style yet

E! Online and other sites have posted a photo of Adam out for a drive Tuesday in L.A., and his latest hairdo has got to be his most outrageous yet. His head is completely shaved, except for some cornrowed braids that run from the front of his head to the nape of his neck, with a little tail left over in the back. His beard looks the same, though.

In April, during season 16 of The Voice, Adam shaved the sides of his head, but at that point, he was sporting a Mohawk. This new 'do is some next-level weirdness.

In other Adam news, he and Maroon 5 are celebrating the success of their new single "Memories." When the song hit #1 on iTunes, Adam tweeted, "This one is the nearest and dearest to my heart. And to see people connecting to it touches me in ways I cannot fully explain. Humbled."

Adam Levine is sporting a brand new look - he was seen out with cornrows in his hair today. See the photos: https://t.co/2iGjH1Kh35 — JustJared.com (@JustJared) September 24, 2019

