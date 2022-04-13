Men at Work teaming up with Rick Springfield and John Waite for US summer tour

Al Pereira/Getty Images; Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

Fans of ’80s pop rock have a treat in store this summer, as Men at Work, Rick Springfield and John Waite will be hitting the road together for an 18-city U.S. tour.

The cross-country trek gets underway August 5 in St. Augustine, Florida, and is mapped out through a September 3 concert in Las Vegas.

The tour will celebrate the 40th anniversaries of Men at Work’s chart-topping debut album Business as Usual and Springfield’s RIAA-Platinum-certified Working Class Dog.

To check out a full list of shows and to purchase tickets, visit ColinHay.com/MenatWork.

The trek with Springfield and Waite as just part of what’s shaping up to be an extremely busy year for Men at Work frontman Colin Hay. He’s currently playing a series of U.S. headlining shows in support of his recently released solo album, Now and the Evermore, that’s scheduled through a May 12 performance in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Then, starting June 2 in Boston, Colin heads out on tour as a member of Ringo Starr‘s All Starr Band. That trek’s first leg currently is plotted out through a June 26 performance in Clearwater, Florida, while a just-announced second leg is scheduled from a September 23 concert in Bridgeport, Connecticut, through an October 19-20 stand in Mexico City.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.