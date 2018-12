The Men in Black have always protected the Earth from the scum of the universe. In this new adventure, they tackle their biggest, most global threat to date: a mole in the Men in Black organization. Tessa Thompson hunts down the secret organization of alien hunters to become a new agent. She travels to London to team up with Chris Hemsworth. (ooh baby!) And Liam Neeson is also in the movie! Men In Black International will hit theaters on June 14th.