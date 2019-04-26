Men….Just Say NO To Short Shorts! Unless You’re Jeff Goldblum…Then Keep Rockin’ Em!

Those who keep tabs on the runway have revealed what is going to be the hot trend in menswear this summer. Set your faces to stunned.

Several of the major fashion brands, including Prada, Fendi, and Missoni, have all rolled out super skimpy shorts in their 2019 men’s collections.

And they’re not just for models. Actor Jeff Goldblum (below and actually REALLY pulling the look off) is already working to make these go viral, flaunting them in a recent issue of Dazed magazine.

Interestingly, the idea of men wearing shorts was a fashion faux pas in 2011, with designer Tom Ford declaring then, “Shorts should only be worn on the tennis court or on the beach.”

Guys do you wear shorts in the summer? I mean, I know we live in Florida, but some guys just don’t do shorts unless they’re his swimming suit!

