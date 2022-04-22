Menudo Documentary ‘Forever Young’ Set at HBO Max

HBO Max will release a documentary about the musical group, Menudo.

The documentary is titled, Menudo: Forever Young.

Menudo is best known for giving the world Ricky Martin and Draco Rosa.

The original group formed in 1977 and was known for rotating out members around the age of 15 or 16.

The four-part documentary will air on June 23 and cover the rise and fall of the boy band including allegations that their manager sexually abused members of the group in the 90’s

