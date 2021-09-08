Mercedes Lets You Drive With Your Mind!

The future has arrived — and it’s got a Mercedes-Benz ornament on its hood.

The car manufacturer has unveiled its Vision AVTR concept car, which allows drivers to navigate, maneuver, adjust the air conditioner and even change radio stations with their minds by wearing head gear. Featuring a futuristic design inspired by the movie “Avatar,” the Vision AVTR can do things most other vehicles can’t — like drive sideways, says Mercedes board member Britta Seeger.

“Mercedes-Benz has always pioneered intelligent, innovative solutions to provide our customers with the best product and service experience,” Seeger says. “BCI technology works completely independently of speech and touch. This opens up revolutionary possibilities for intuitive interaction with the vehicle.”

Would you be comfortable controlling your car with your mind? Would it increase the likelihood that something might go wrong?

(FoxNews)