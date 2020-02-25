"Mercy" singer Duffy reveals secret anguish: "I was raped and drugged and held captive"

On Instagram, Duffy writes, "Many of you wonder what happened to me, where did I disappear to and why. A journalist contacted me, he found a way to reach me and I told him everything this past summer. He was kind and it felt so amazing to finally speak."

She then reveals, "The truth is, and please trust me I am ok and safe now, I was raped and drugged and held captive over some days. Of course I survived. The recovery took time. There’s no light way to say it. But I can tell you in the last decade, the thousands and thousands of days I committed to wanting to feel the sunshine in my heart again, the sun does now shine."

"You wonder why I did not choose to use my voice to express my pain?" Duffy continues. "I did not want to show the world the sadness in my eyes. I asked myself, how can I sing from the heart if it is broken? And slowly it unbroke."

Duffy says soon, she'll post what she calls a "spoken interview," and says she's willing to answer fans' questions.

"I have a sacred love and sincere appreciation for your kindness over the years," she notes. "You have been friends. I want to thank you for that."

But, Duffy warns, "Please respect this is a gentle move for me to make, for myself...Please support me to make this a positive experience."

