Merry Mariah! Mariah Carey Announces Re-Release Of Her Christmas Album!

It’s never too early for the Queen of Christmas to start making her Christmas money.

Mariah Carey announced via her Instagram that her legendary Christmas album is celebrating its 25th anniversary.

In honor of it, she is re-releasing a 2 CD deluxe anniversary edition on November 1.

For the first time ever she is also releasing her St John the Divine performance.

In an interview, Mariah admitted that she did not want to do the Christmas album because she thought it was too early in her career.

Speaking of too early, is it too early to talk about Thanksgiving and Christmas? It’s NEVER too early to star thinking of Christmas!!!

When do you start planning for the holidays?