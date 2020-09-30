Merry Netflix! We’ve Got 4 New Christmas Movies This Year!

Well, September is coming to a close and you know that means Christmas is right around the corner.

To get everyone into the holiday spirit Netflix will be adding four new Christmas films to its Christmas lineup this year.

The films are Christmas On the Square starring Dolly Parton, Holidate starring Emma Roberts, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey starring Forrest Whitaker, and the much-anticipated The Christmas Chronicles 2 starring Kurt Russell.

Holidate will be the first movie to debut on October 28.

What is your favorite Christmas movie of all time? I love Elf!