Message in a Buffet: Sting announces Las Vegas residency "My Songs"

Live Nation EntertainmentAnother day, another music legend announcing a Las Vegas residency.

Sting will kick off a stint at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace starting May 22, 2020. The residency, called My Songs after his upcoming album, will feature, "a compendium of Sting's songs with dynamic, visual references to some of his most iconic videos and inspirations."

Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, May 3 at 10 a.m. PT. Fan club members have access to a pre-sale starting tomorrow, Thursday, at 10 a.m. PT. Citi cardmembers can buy pre-sale tickets starting April 29 at 10 a.m. PT.

Here are the 16 performances going on sale:

May 2020: 22, 23, 27, 29, 30

June 2020: 3, 5, 6

Aug. 2020: 15, 19, 21, 22, 26, 28, 29

Sept. 2020: 2

In other Sting news, his new album comes out May 24. Following four shows in the U.K. in May with reggae/pop star Shaggy, he'll kick off a solo summer tour in support of My Songs on May 28 in Paris.

He also has a number of U.S. dates lined up, including a May 10 show in Hidalgo, Texas; an August 26-28 stand in Vienna, Virginia; an August 31 concert in Salt Lake City; and appearances at KAABOO Texas festival, the Chicago-area Ravinia festival and Colorado's Jazz Aspen Snowmass Festival.

