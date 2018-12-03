Message To All Men – Be Like THIS Guy When Picking An Engagement Ring!

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 27: (EXCLUSIVE ACCESS, SPECIAL RATES APPLY) Kim Kardashian-West, wedding ring band detail, attends The Girls' Lounge dinner, giving visibility to women at Advertising Week 2016, at Pier 60 on September 27, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for The Girls' Lounge)

I think we all remember the episode of Sex And The City where Carrie finds the ring that Aidan is going to use to propose to her and she hates it! Picking out the right ring your future wife will wear FOREVER must be a daunting task. Unless of course, you are Dennis Brown II who had a better idea.

The former pro-athlete and male model bought six different styles of diamond rings, got down on one knee, and let fiancée Atara Dallas pick the one she liked best.

Brown shared their special day on Instagram, revealing that he wanted to propose this way because “I won at life with her, so she deserves 6 rings to choose from.”

Of course, Twitter had their say, with some accusing Brown of not knowing his future bride well enough to pick the right one himself, but most were happy for the couple.

How did you and your partner choose the engagement ring? How was the proposal done? What would you do differently if you had it to do again?