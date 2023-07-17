The wait is over for South Florida soccer fans. Lionel Messi has arrived. Inter Miami introduced the Argentine star yesterday at a sold-out Stadium in Fort Lauderdale. Rain delayed the unveiling event for 2-hours, but co-owner Jorge Mas looked on the bright side and called the rain holy water. Fans didn’t seem to mind the wait if it meant getting a glimpse of a player some think is the best ever. One fan says it’s almost like a dream to see Messi just 20 minutes from his house. Messi told the 20-thousand or so fans he’s grateful for their love, and he’s very excited and happy to be here. He’s expected to make his debut Friday.