Featured Story | Jennifer & Bill

By Jennifer Ross |

Messi Has Arrived

The wait is over for South Florida soccer fans.  Lionel Messi has arrived.  Inter Miami introduced the Argentine star yesterday at a sold-out Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.  Rain delayed the unveiling event for 2-hours, but co-owner Jorge Mas looked on the bright side and called the rain holy water.  Fans didn’t seem to mind the wait if it meant getting a glimpse of a player some think is the best ever.  One fan says it’s almost like a dream to see Messi just 20 minutes from his house.  Messi told the 20-thousand or so fans he’s grateful for their love, and he’s very excited and happy to be here.  He’s expected to make his debut Friday.