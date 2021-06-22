Metallica tribute album featuring Elton John, Depeche Mode singer & dozens more artists, due September 10

Blackened Recordings

Full details have finally been revealed about the reported Metallica tribute album that will include a star-studded cover version of “Nothing Else Matters” featuring Miley Cyrus, Elton John and others.

The Metallica Blacklist is due out in digital formats on September 10, and focuses on the songs on Metallica’s biggest album: The band’s 1991 self-titled effort known as “The Black Album.” The project features multiple interpretations of the album’s 12 songs, with 53 artists offering versions of their favorite tracks on the record.

If you pre-order the album, you’ll get an instant download of the version of “Nothing Else Matters” sung by Cyrus, which as previously reported features Elton on piano, producer Andrew Watt on guitar, Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers on drums, Metallica’s Robert Trujillo on bass, and cellist Yo-Yo Ma.

Other artists who contributed their own renditions of “Nothing Else Matters” to the album include Depeche Mode frontman Dave Gahan, and Hootie and the Blowfish singer Darius Rucker.

Also appearing on The Metallica Blacklist are pop star Alessia Cara, alt-rockers Weezer and Cage the Elephant, country stars Chris Stapleton, Mickey Guyton and Jon Pardi, and many others.

In addition to its September 10 digital release, The Metallica Blacklist will be available in physical formats on October 1. Proceeds will benefit the charities of each contributing artist’s choice and Metallica’s All Within My Hands foundation.

Released August 12, 1991, The Black Album brought metal to the mainstream with huge singles that included “Enter Sandman,” “Nothing Else Matters,” “Sad but True,” “Wherever I May Roam” and “The Unforgiven.” It’s been certified Diamond by the RIAA, and has sold over 16 million copies in the U.S.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.