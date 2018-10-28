Mexico Offers Asylum As Migrants Continue Toward U.S.

Central American migrants are taking a short break during their long trek through southern Mexico toward the U.S. border. Still, they vow to continue along the remaining 1,400 miles to McAllen, Texas.

On Saturday, a Mexican migrant protection agency called Grupo Beta offered rides and water.

Earlier on Saturday, around 100 federal police dressed in riot gear blocked access to a highway, in an attempt to encourage the migrants to consider applying for refugee status to stay in Mexico.

Police allowed the caravan to continue after representatives from Mexico’s National Human Rights Commission convinced the officers that a rural highway was not a proper setting to consider asylum.

Meanwhile, Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto launched a program late last week called, “You are home.” It promises shelter and medical attention as well as schooling and jobs to migrants who accept an offer to remain in the southern Mexico states of Chiapas or Oaxaca.

Some of the caravan members have been on the road for more than two weeks, when a small group formed in San Pedro Sula, Honduras.