Are you ready for some football?

Are the Miami Dolphins ready to play football?

We will find out tonight as the Dolphins begin the preseason tonight against the Buccaneers at Hard Rock Stadium.

Tampa Bay starting quarterback Jameis Winston has been suspended for the first three games of the regular season, but he is allowed to practice throughout the summer as well as play in the preseason games; when the regular season starts, the Buccaneers will rely on Ryan Fitzpatrick under center.

For Dolphins fans coming into Thursday’s game, a game with limited reps for the first team normally, expect to see plenty of Ryan Griffin and Austin Allen at quarterback, rather than any extended playing time for either Winston or Fitzpatrick.

And for the Fins, Ryan Tannehill is returning to the field.

The 30-year-old quarterback told the Palm Beach Post he plans to be under center Thursday in the Dolphins preseason opener against the Buccaneers.

The team did not indicate how long Tannehill will play.

It’s the first of four exhibition games for Miami.

The Fins also play the Panthers, Ravens and Falcons.

The post Miami Dolphins Begin Preseason Tonight at “The Rock” appeared first on 850 WFTL.