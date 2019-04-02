Miami Gardens Police: Manhunt for Man Who Killed his Wife and Daughter with a Machete

Miami Gardens Police are continuing to search for a man, known as “Massive,” they say killed his wife and 10-year-old daughter with a machete over the weekend in Miami Gardens.

Police said Noel Chambers, 57, killed his young daughter, Shayla Chambers, and wife, Lorrice Harris, Saturday night before trying to kill his adult daughter.

“For someone to get a machete and chop somebody up like that — your own wife, your own daughter, and try to kill your other daughter — a 10-year-old. This could have been anybody’s sister, anybody’s daughter. A 10-year-old lying in bed,” Harris’ older daughter, Ashlee Anderson, said at a news conference Monday.

According to authorities, Saturday was Harris’ birthday and was also the day she told her husband she was leaving him.

Relatives believe Noel Chambers is still in Miami Gardens.

“This is not a human. This is a monster, and we need to get this monster off the street,” Anderson said.

A crisis response team, meanwhile, was placed at Norwood Elementary School in Miami Gardens Monday morning, where Shayla was a student.