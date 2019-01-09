Miami Heat fan arrested after running on court during game

A Miami Heat fan was arrested Tuesday evening after running onto the court and stealing the basketball toward the end of the game.

Footage from the Heat v. Denver Nuggets game captured 19-year-old Marsel Imer running onto the basketball court and taking the game ball from an official.

According to the arrest report, “security and police had to run onto the court to remove the defendant.”

The incident took place with 0.9 seconds left in the game after Denver’s Jamal Murray made a free throw to put his team ahead 101 to 99.

The Nuggets went on to win the game 103 to 99.

Imer was arrested on misdemeanor charges of trespassing and disorderly conduct.

He was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami-Dade and was pictured wearing a Miami Heat jersey in his mugshot.

Wednesday, he appeared in court and had the charges against him dropped.

Imer is ordered to stay away from the American Airlines Arena.