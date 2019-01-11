Miami International Airport to Close Terminal Due to Shutdown

Miami International Airport has decided to close one of its terminals due to staffing concerns amid the government shutdown.

Airport spokesman Greg Chin reported that Terminal G will close at 1 p.m. on Saturday because with security personnel calling out at twice the usual rate, management does not believe they will have enough staff to handle all 11 checkpoints during normal hours.

The government shutdown which is in week three, has left a quarter of the government including TSA and the Department of Homeland Security without funding since Dec. 22nd. Several airports have been reporting that they are seeing an uptick of TSA employees calling out or not reporting for work. Friday marks the first day the employees will miss a paycheck.