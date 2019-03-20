Miami issues ‘killjoy’ mandate following viral spring break brawls

Miami officials issued a ‘killjoy’ mandate Tuesday following the chaos that ensued over spring break this past week.

The decision comes after videos of the violent brawls went viral online creating negative publicity for local businesses as well as sparking safety concerns for residents.

The new mandate includes a zero tolerance open container and public marijuana smoking policy that will be strictly enforced.

Police will require any persons with an open container to dump it out in plain sight or get arrested.

South Beach will also have a stronger police presence as the police chief be placing two officers on every corner of Ocean Drive and Washington Avenue, between Fifth and 15th streets, from 5 p.m. to 5 a.m.

“Stop drinking, stop smoking pot, you got to behave,” said Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber.