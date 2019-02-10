Miami Police Searching for Woman, Her Abductor

Miami Police are searching for a woman who was abducted on surveillance video as the weekend began.

They say it happened in the city’s Allapattah neighborhood on Friday night. The video shows the woman arriving on foot to a tire store and being followed by a white car.

A witness says the woman told her, “Call 911. He’s going to kill me,” about someone in the car.

According to Kiara Delva, a spokeswoman for the Miami Police Department, “In the video, he has his arms wrapped around her neck as he forces her inside of the vehicle.”

She adds that the car might be a 2015 or newer model Nissan Altima with a paper tag that includes either CFJ7 or CJF7.

The witness says the man also beat the woman, and, “He was running like a beast into the shop, he took her (and) he hit her like 20 times.”

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact the Miami Police Department at (305) 603-6370 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.