Miami Student Denies She Cheated on S-A-T

An S-A-T controversy in South Florida as a Miami Gardens honor student is accused of cheating based on a huge jump in her score on a second attempt.

Kamilah Campbell denies she cheated, however her October S-A-T scores may be invalid, apparently due to a 330-point score increase. Her score went from 900 to 1230.

Campbell has hired attorney Benjaman Crump to get her scores released so she can apply to college. The honor student wants to attend FSU. Campbell is now worried she won’t get into Florida State University, her dream school, because the deadline to send in SAT scores was January 1.

Educational Testing Service, which oversees the S-A-T, says the Miami Gardens high school student must have had ‘prior knowledge’ of the answers before she re-took the test in October, because of her 300-point improvement over seven months’ time.

18-year-old Kamilah is African-American and her attorney, Crump, suggests that racial bias may be the reason her SAT score of 1230 was tossed out.

Educational Testing Services officials say they sometimes take additional quality control steps before scores are released.

The College Board, which puts out the exam, won’t talk specifically about Kamilah’s case, but says that it never invalidates an SAT score without a thorough investigation and based on substantial evidence of a problem.

Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho also got involved, reaching out to the president of the college board on behalf of Campbell.