Miami teen, boyfriend charged with murdering her father

A Miami teenager and her boyfriend have been charged with murder after police say the pair killed her father for disapproving of their relationship.

Police found the body of Evelio Frederico Gainza in the master bedroom of his Miami home, hidden under bedding and towels on Sep. 27.

According to police, 17-year-old Eveline Gainza took her father’s car to go to her mother’s house just days before.

She then returned to her father’s house with her boyfriend 18-year-old Demar Turruellas where he shot the 63-year-old in the back several times.

After killing him, police said the two used bleach and paper towels to conceal evidence by attempting cleaning blood from the crime scene.

Officers found the teenager at her mother’s house and say she confessed to the crime.

Eveline is facing charges of accessory after the fact and tampering with evidence, and her boyfriend faces second-degree murder charges and tampering with evidence.

