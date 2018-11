Michael Bublé is putting all of the retirement rumors to rest once and for all.

Michael announced his first tour since his 5-year-old son was diagnosed with cancer.

The ‘Don’t Believe The Rumors Tour’ will travel around Canada and also stop in the U.S. for 27 dates.

Michael’s new album ‘Love’ will be released on November 16th.

