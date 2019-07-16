Michael Buble, Celine Dion, Josh Groban featured in new documentary about super-producer David Foster

L: Michael Buble, R: David Foster; Lester Cohen/Getty Images for Warner Bros Record)Super-producer David Foster, who did The Bodyguard soundtrack with Whitney Houston and is credited with helped to shape the early careers of Michael Buble, Josh Groban, and Celine Dion, is the subject of a new documentary.

The film, David Foster: Off the Record, will debut at film festivals this fall before arriving in theaters in North America.

In addition to Michael, Josh and Celine, other stars Foster worked with who are featured in the film include Lionel Richie, Chicago's Peter Cetera, Barbra Streisand, Quincy Jones, Kristen Chenoweth, hit songwriters Carol Bayer Sager and Diane Warren, and Foster's new wife, singer and actress Katharine McPhee.

Foster says in a statement, "I have spent a near half century devoted to making music and discovering talent all over the world so now it becomes a very daunting, emotional, and cathartic experience giving in to the process of having a film made about your life."

He adds that he hopes, "that this film may serve as a guide to inspire young artists, songwriters, musicians and producers to relentlessly pursue their dreams and creative talents."

In addition the many Whitney Houston hits from The Bodyguard, Foster also wrote, co-wrote or produced hits like Chicago's "Hard to Say I'm Sorry," "You're the Inspiration" and "Hard Habit to Break," Peter Cetera's "Glory of Love," Celine Dion's "The Power of Love," Madonna's "You'll See," Toni Braxton's "Un-Break My Heart," Josh Groban's "You Raise Me Up," and Michael Buble's "When I Fall In Love."

The 16-time Grammy winner and Canada native has also worked with Michael Jackson, Earth, Wind & Fire, Seal, Kenny G, Andrea Bocelli, Christina Aguilera, Jennifer Lopez, Chaka Khan, Natalie Cole and countless others.

