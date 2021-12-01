Michael Bublé Enlists Camila Cabello, Jimmy Fallon & More Guests for ‘Christmas in the City’ Special

Michael Bublé’s “Christmas In The City” will feature several special guests including Camila Cabello, Jimmy Fallon, Leon Bridges, Ed Lasso actress Hannah Waddingham, and Kermit the Frog will be joined by a 48-piece orchestra.

“I’m especially excited about this year’s show and our phenomenal guests,” Bublé said in a statement. “It will be a night to remember and I can’t wait to celebrate with everyone.”

Michael Bublé will be celebrating the tenth anniversary of his Christmas album which hit number one on Billboard in 2011. It landed at number two on Billboard’s “Greatest of All Time Top Holiday Album” chart. Bublé will be releasing a special super deluxe box gift set for the holidays.

You can catch Michael Bublé’s “Christmas In The City” on Monday, December 6th at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.

What is your favorite Christmas album?