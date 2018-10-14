Michael Buble Gives Final Show of “Love,” Leaves Music

Oh no, say it isn’t so!

Michael Buble just told the Daily Mail that he is retiring from the music business.

The Canadian-born singer says that his upcoming album, Love, which is due to be released in November, will be his last.

The reason? Buble says that he has a new perspective on life, following his 5-year-old son Noah’s recent battle with liver cancer.

The crooner explained, “This is my last interview. I’m retiring from the business. I’ve made the perfect record and now I can leave at the very top.”

Although Noah has fully recovered, Buble adds, “The diagnosis made me realize how stupid I’d been to worry about these unimportant things. I was embarrassed by my ego, that it had allowed this insecurity. And I decided I’d never read my name again in print, never read a review, and I never have.”

Buble says, “But my whole being’s changed. My perception of life.”

Enjoy that retirement, Michael, although “we’ve barely even met you yet!”

