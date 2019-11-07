Michael Bublé is coming back to North America for more dates in 2020

Evaan Kheraj

Now that he's returned to touring, Michael Bublé doesn't want to stop. The singer has just announced a whole batch of new concerts in North America for 2020.

The An Evening with Michael Bublé Tour kicks off in Jacksonville, Florida on March 17, and is scheduled to wrap up May 23 in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada. Tickets go on sale November 18 at 10 a.m. local time.

While the tour comes in continued support of Michael's latest album love, his tour promoter says it's another one of Michael's albums -- the perennial holiday hit Christmas -- that's prompted the announcements of these dates in November.

"The demand to see Michael Bublé in concert is bigger than ever and with his high visibility around Christmas time, tickets truly make an ideal holiday gift,” says promoter Don Fox.

As previously reported, Michael's just released a new rendition of "White Christmas" for this holiday season, during which the Christmas album is sure to return to the charts.

Here are the new tour dates:

3/17 -- Jacksonville, FL, VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

3/18 -- Charlotte, NC, Spectrum Center

3/20 -- Raleigh, NC, PNC Arena

3/21 -- Atlantic City, NJ, Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

3/22 -- Albany, NY, Times Union Center

3/24 -- Uniondale, NY, NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum

3/25 -- Boston, MA, TD Garden

3/27 -- Cleveland, OH, Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

3/28 -- Louisville, KY, KFC Yum! Center

3/29 -- Milwaukee, WI, Fiserv Forum

3/31 -- Grand Rapids, MI, Van Andel Arena

4/1 -- Indianapolis, IN, Bankers Life Fieldhouse

4/3 -- Oklahoma City, OK, Chesapeake Energy Arena

4/4 -- Fort Worth, TX, Dickies Arena

4/5 -- Austin, TX, Frank Erwin Center

5/2 -- Anaheim, CA, Honda Center

5/3 -- Fresno, CA, Save Mart Center

5/5 -- San Francisco, CA, Chase Center

5/8 -- Salt Lake City, UT, Vivint Smart Home Arena

5/9 -- Las Vegas, NV, T-Mobile Arena

5/13 -- Des Moines, IA, Wells Fargo Arena

5/14 -- Moline, IL, TaxSlayer Center

5/16 -- Cincinnati, OH, Heritage Bank Center

5/17 -- Greenville, SC, Bon Secours Wellness Arena

5/19 -- Allentown, PA, PPL Center

5/22 -- Halifax, NS, Scotiabank Centre

5/23 -- Moncton, NB, Avenir Centre

