Michael Buble joins London's O2 arena "21 club" with milestone performance

Michael Buble doesn't have the key to the City of London, but he's now got a key to one of its most famous concert venues.

This week, the Canadian crooner reached a milestone of 21 performances at London's O2 arena, and he's only the fifth artist ever to join the O2's "21 Club." In honor of the occasion, Michael was presented with "the key to the O2" -- a gold-plated key mounted on blue velvet with his initials engraved in the circle, and an outline of the O2 on the key's teeth.

Michael has his own key, but a copy of it will also be mounted on the wall of the hallway in the arena where the performers walk to the stage, so everyone will see it.

The Christmas star first performed at the O2 in 2008. He's since returned to perform there in 2010, 2013 -- for 10 nights -- 2014, 2018 and now this year.

The arena's "21 Club" was established in 2007 when Prince performed there for 21 nights. Since then, the other artists who've joined the club include Drake, One Direction and iconic British boy band Take That.

