Michael Buble Joins The Foo Fighters On Stage!

Why would Foo Fighters bring Michael Bublé on stage with them to sing Haven’t Met You Yet”? There’s an interesting story. As a way to introduce Foo Fighters’ new live drummer Josh Freese, Dave Grohl dedicates a portion of the band’s show to running through some of Josh’s previous work in bands including Devo, Nine Inch Nails, Beastie Boys, and — yes, Michael Bublé. However, as Grohl is unfamiliar with the lyrics to Bublé’s “Haven’t Met You Yet,” he recently began welcoming fans to the stage who claim to know the song. During Foo Fighters’ headlining set at Outside Lands on Saturday, Grohl called up a “super fan” . . . none other than Bublé himself. Here’s part of the performance.