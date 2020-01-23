Michael Buble (kinda) added to lineup of Australian bushfire relief concert

Evaan KherajMichael Buble is absolutely huge in Australia, so it's no surprise that he'd want to participate in a benefit concert to help those affected by the country's deadly brushfires. Unfortunately, he has another engagement the night of the benefit, but that's not stopping him from being a part of the benefit anyway.

The Fire Fight Australia Concert for National Bushfire Relief is scheduled for February 16 at ANZ Stadium in Sydney. That same night, Michael is scheduled to perform at Melbourne's Rod Laver Arena. Since the two cities are more than 400 miles apart, it's the wonders of technology to the rescue.

Michael will do what's described as a "live cross performance" from his Melbourne show to ANZ Stadium, meaning part of his show will be beamed to the stadium live.

In addition to Michael, other performers include Queen + Adam Lambert, Olivia Newton-John, 5 Seconds of Summer, Alice Cooper, k.d. lang, and Icehouse, the Aussie band best known for their '80s hit "Electric Blue."

Since September, the Australian bushfires have been raging out of control, killing more than 30 people, burning an area of land the size of England and destroying 2,500 homes, as well as untold millions of animals and insects.

All proceeds from the bushfire relief concert will go to rural and regional fire services, Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery, and RSPCA Bushfire Appeal.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.