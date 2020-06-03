Michael Bublé promises to match fans' donations to the ACLU up to $100K

Evaan KherajIn the wake of George Floyd's death, Michael Bublé is encouraging his fans to donate to a good cause, and he's sweetening the pot by opening his own wallet.

On his socials, Michael posted that he "watched in horror as a policeman literally took the breath out of George Floyd," adding, "This is not the kind of world I want my children to grow up in. I stand in solidarity with the Black community and all people who seek justice and equal rights. I pray for the safety of the millions of peaceful demonstrators around the world...as they express their outrage and the need for real change."

Then, Michael adds that we "must do more than pray. We need to be part of the solution in fighting systemic racism...for now, I am making a donation to the ACLU" -- the American Civil Liberties Union -- "who continue their work seeking justice for the civil and human rights of all citizens."

The Canadian crooner then announces that he'll match anyone's donation to the ACLU up to $100,000. All you need to do is give through the link ACLUSoCal.org/buble.

"If each of us do what we can, change can happen," he notes. "Thank you and Gold bless you."

I will match anyone who makes a donation using this link, https://t.co/FJnFYs03o5, up to $100,000. pic.twitter.com/CTcgACF44V — Michael Bublé (@MichaelBuble) June 3, 2020



By Andrea Dresdale

