Michael Bublé proves he's a little out of shape in ultra relatable post-workout photo

Richard Dobson/Newspix via Getty ImagesMany are optimistically looking forward to life returning to normal after the COVID-19 pandemic, with some dreaming of they day they can safely return to the gym and work out again.

Leave it to Michael Bublé to prove that it is definitely not the smartest idea to jump right back into one's usual workout routine post-quarantine.

"Holidays are over. Back to the gym," The four-time Grammy winner captioned the hilarious photo of him passed out on the gym floor on Tuesday. "I feel GREAT!"

In the photo, Bublé is lying face down and sprawled out on the floor while surrounded by conveniently placed workout items -- a singular dumbbell, stability ball, and barbell.

While the photo was most likely meant to give fans a quick smile, many took to the comment section to further roast the "Haven't Met you Yet" singer.

The worst burn came from "Despacito" artist Luis Fonsi, who helpfully pointed out, "You need some [sun emoji] bro."

Besides hitting the gym to get back into shape again, Bublé is gearing up for the One World: Together at Home global special that airs across all major networks and streaming services on Saturday, April 18 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.

The Global Citizen and World Health Organization broadcast special aims to celebrate and support healthcare workers while entertaining those sheltering at home in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

