Michael Bublé records quarantine anthem "Gotta Be Patient" for COVID-19 relief

After hearing a song called "Gotta Be Patient" written by Spanish artists Stay Homas while in quarantine, Michael Bublé decided to put his own spin on the track with a little help from some friends.

He teamed up with Barenaked Ladies and Mexican artist Sofia Reyes on a new version of the song, with all of the proceeds going to various COVID-19 relief charities.

“I couldn’t get the song out of my head and the more I thought about it and despite the difficulties of putting it together with everyone isolating at home, I went for it,” Michael says in a statement.

He adds, “I reached out to Barenaked Ladies and Sofia, who agreed to come on board. The bilingual aspect, along with the song’s message, was especially appealing since we are all in this together. I’m reminded of that while going back and forth in English and Spanish with my kids daily. Seems like one big language.”

Michael will donate his proceeds from "Gotta Be Patient" to the Red Cross in his native Canada and his wife’s native Argentina. The Barenaked Ladies will donate their proceeds to Cultural Survival, which provides support to indigenous communities worldwide. Sofia will donate her proceeds to various Latin charities.

Stay Homas has been recording a new song each day from their Barcelona rooftop during quarantine.

