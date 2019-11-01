Michael Buble releases new rendition of holiday classic, "White Christmas"

Reprise/Warner Records

Reprise/Warner RecordsMariah Carey isn’t the only one getting into the Christmas spirit early. Michael Buble has released a new rendition of the holiday classic, “White Christmas.”

The song comes with a new Claymation-style video, featuring an animated Michael at the North Pole interacting with reindeer, toy-making elves and Santa and Mrs. Claus.

“This new rendition of ‘White Christmas’ is a wonderful present from Michael to his fans,” Tom Corson, co-chairman and COO of Warner Records, says in a statement. “Michael is a musical treasure and nothing signals the coming of the holidays more than his signature sound and these timeless songs.”

Michael’s holiday album, Christmas, spent five consecutive weeks at number one on the Billboard 200 following its original release in December 2011 and continues to be a holiday staple. Last year, it accumulated one billion streams and now has over four billion streams to date. Christmas has also sold nearly 10 million albums, making it the biggest holiday album of the decade.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.