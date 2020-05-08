Michael Bublé reschedules tour dates for February and March 2021

Luke Dyson

Luke DysonMichael Bublé’s An Evening with Michael Bublé tour has been officially rescheduled to 2021.

The new dates will kick off in Salt Lake City on February 6 and run through March, ending on March 25 in Jacksonville, Florida. Tickets for the previously scheduled dates will be honored.

"I am so looking forward to getting back on stage,” Michael says in a statement. “I've missed my fans and my touring family. Meantime, I hope everyone stays safe. We can all look forward to a great night out.”

Last week, Michael teamed up with the Barenaked Ladies and Mexican singer Sofia Reyes for a cover of the song “Gotta Be Patient,” written by Spanish artists Stay Homas while in quarantine. Michael is donating his proceeds from the song to the Red Cross in his native Canada and his wife’s native Argentina.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.