Michael Buble Rocks Carpool Karaoke

Michael Buble is far from retired and it doesn’t look like he’s slowing down anytime soon.

Michael just recorded a carpool karaoke episode special for Stand Up To Cancer UK for the Late Late Show with James Cordon.

The episode is being called one of the most enthusiastic yet!

The pair sang “Haven’t Met You Yet,” along with another Buble hit, “It’s a Beautiful Day.”

The show is scheduled to air this Friday in the U.K. Fans in the U.S. can check it out online.

Michael Buble Carpool Karaoke for Stand Up To Cancer It's absolutely impossible not to smile watching this…Watch the full Michael Buble Carpool Karaoke Special for Stand Up To Cancer UK, this Friday from 7pm on Channel 4(Carpool Karaoke courtesy of CBS Broadcasting Inc.) Posted by Channel 4 on Monday, October 22, 2018