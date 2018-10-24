Michael Buble Rocks Carpool Karaoke

Michael Buble is far from retired and it doesn’t look like he’s slowing down anytime soon.
Michael just recorded a carpool karaoke episode special for Stand Up To Cancer UK for the Late Late Show with James Cordon.
The episode is being called one of the most enthusiastic yet!
The pair sang “Haven’t Met You Yet,” along with another Buble hit, “It’s a Beautiful Day.”
The show is scheduled to air this Friday in the U.K. Fans in the U.S. can check it out online.
What have you done to Stand up to cancer?

 

