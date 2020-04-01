Michael Bublé scraps plans to resume his An Evening With… tour on May 2

Evaan KherajMichael Bublé's An Evening With Michael Bublé tour was scheduled to start up again on May 2, but it's now been postponed, like seemingly every other spring tour, due to COVID-19.



“The safety of my fans and my touring family is more important than anything and of course takes priority," Michael says in a statement. "I pray that everyone remains safe and I look forward to seeing you back on the road for a great night out once we are advised that our shows can continue. Stay well, everyone.”

Tickets for these dates, which run from the May 2 show in Anaheim, CA through a May 19 date in Allentown, PA, will be honored for the rescheduled dates when they are confirmed.

This leg of the tour was supposed to have kicked off March 17, but all those shows -- through April 5 in Austin, TX -- were previously postponed a couple weeks ago.

It's not clear if the shows that Michael has planned in the U.K. for July and August will proceed as scheduled.

