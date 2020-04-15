Michael Buble's wife defends him — twice — after fans criticize his behavior

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagicMichael Buble and his wife, Argentinian star Luisana Lopilato, have been doing a daily Instagram Live show, which features a lot of playful bickering and teasing. But now Luisana has been forced to defend Michael after fans took issue with the way he appeared to be treating her during the sessions.

In one clip that's been shared on social media, Michael elbows Luisana after she interrupts him, and then pulls her to him for a hug. The fan wrote, "I don't know about you, but I saw this and was outraged by Michael's treatment of Luisana, I was seriously 'WTF.'"

Other fans were upset when, during another session, Michael said jokingly, "Honestly, I can't wait till you get to see the divorce on this. 'Cause honestly, I'm telling you right now, if you think this is an act, it's not an act. My God."

It seems obvious that Michael's just kidding around, but some fans have gone as far as to encourage Luisana -- who has three young children with Michael -- to leave him. That's why Luisana felt it necessary to issue two different statements in support of her husband.

In the first one, translated by Hola!, Luisana says it's "not fair" that "we have to put up with...what people with ill intentions are posting without knowing anything about our family...and after all the pain that we have experienced, I want you all to know that I have no doubts about who my husband is and that I would chose him again a thousand times over!!"

In the second, Michael sits by Luisana as she insists that she's not a victim herself, but "it's very important that we pay attention to these problems...that I am lucky not to suffer."

