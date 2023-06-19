Michael Cera Wraps Up Filming For Tyler Taormina’s Comedy ‘Christmas Eve In Miller’s Point’

Filming has wrapped in Long Island on ‘Christmas Eve In Miller’s Point.’

The Christmas comedy will star. Michael Cera, Elsie Fisher, Maria Dizzia, Francesca Scorsese, Ben Shenkman, Gregg Turkington, Sawyer Spielberg, and newcomer Matilda Fleming.

The film will follow “as four generations of the Balsano family gather for what may be the last Christmas in the family home. As they lose themselves in rowdy celebration, cousins Emily and Michelle sneak away to a winter wonderland, where suburban teenagers find their rebellious paradise.”

‘Christmas Eve In Miller’s Point’ doesn’t have a release date yet, but is said to be in post-production.

What is your favorite holiday movie?