Michael Cohen to publicly testify to Congress about Trump before jail

Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen has agreed to testify in an open session to Congress before he begins his jail sentence in early March.

In December, he was sentenced to three years in federal prison for financial crimes, lying to Congress, and for two violations of campaign finance law in connection with hush money payments to two women who have claimed past affairs with Trump.

“I look forward to having the privilege of being afforded a platform with which to give a full and credible account of the events which have transpired,” Cohen said in a statement to ABC News, adding that he accepted the invitation “in furtherance of my commitment to cooperate and provide the American people with answers.”

Cohen is scheduled to testify on Feb. 7 before the House Committee on Oversight and Reform.

Rep. Elijah Cummings, a Maryland Democrat, and the new chairman of the committee announced the news, Thursday.

In a press release, Cummings said, “I thank Michael Cohen for agreeing to testify before the Oversight Committee voluntarily. I want to make clear that we have no interest in inappropriately interfering with any ongoing criminal investigations, and to that end, we are in the process of consulting with Special Counsel Mueller’s office. The Committee will announce additional information in the coming weeks.”

Trump spoke out about the recent news during his visit to the southern border Thursday where he told a reporter that he was not concerned.

