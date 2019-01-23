Michael Cohen will not testify before Congress next month

Wednesday, former Trump attorney Michael Cohen, announced that he is “postponing” his plan to testify before Congress in February due to concerns about his family’s safety, according to Lanny Davis, Cohen’s advisor.

Davis cited “ongoing threats” to Cohen and his family from Trump and the president’s current personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, in the decision to postpone his Feb 7. appearance before the House Oversight Committee.

The official statement released by Davis said, “Due to ongoing threats against his family from President Trump and Mr. Giuliani, as recently as this weekend, as well as Mr. Cohen’s continued cooperation with ongoing investigations, by advice of counsel, Mr. Cohen’s appearance will be postponed to a later date.”

President Trump responded following the announcement telling reporters Wednesday that Cohen is “threatened by the truth.”

The voluntary appearance was scheduled Feb 7., a month before Cohen is due to begin serving a 3-year prison sentence for financial crimes, lying to Congress, and for two violations of campaign finance law in connection with hush money payments to two women who have claimed past affairs with Trump.

It’s unclear when or if Cohen will be able to testify due to his upcoming sentence.

