Michael Is Now A Category 4 Hurricane

Florida is bracing for landfall from Hurricane Michael, which Gov. Rick Scott warned could be “the most destructive storm to hit the Florida Panhandle in decades.” The National Hurricane Center upgraded Michael to an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 storm early this morning, with maximum sustained winds of 130 mph. The storm, which could make landfall Wednesday afternoon, is about 180 miles of Panama City and about 170 miles of Apalachicola. Scott declared a state of emergency for 35 counties, and more than 100,000 people were ordered out of a long swath of low-lying communities. Michael will be just the fourth major hurricane – Category 3, 4 or 5 – to make landfall in the Florida Panhandle since 1950.