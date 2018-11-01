Michael Jackson Is Our Richest Dead Celebrity

Talk about a Thriller! At least as far as the bank account is concerned. Michael Jackson is still raking it in for his family’s estate, even though he’s been gone for quite some time.

Forbes always does an annual list of ‘The 13 Top-Earning Dead Celebrities’ to celebrate Halloween . . . and once again this year, MICHAEL JACKSON is #1. He’s topped the list in eight of the 10 years since his death in 2009.

Here’s the complete list, with their estimated earnings over the past 12 months:

1. Michael Jackson, $400 million. Dead since 2009. His estate recently made $287 million from the sale of his stake in EMI Music Publishing to Sony.

2. Elvis Presley, $40 million. Dead since 1977 . . . or so some people would have you believe. (???)

3. Arnold Palmer, $35 million. Dead since 2016.

4. “Peanuts” creator Charles Schulz, $34 million. Dead since 2000.

5. Bob Marley, $23 million. Dead since 1981.

6. Theodor “Dr. Seuss” Geisel, $16 million. Dead since 1991.

7. Hugh Hefner, $15 million. Dead since September of last year.

8. Marilyn Monroe, $14 million. Dead since 1962.

9. Prince, $13 million. Dead since 2016.

10. John Lennon, $12 million. Dead since 1980.

11. XXXTentacion, $11 million. Dead since this past June. He was just 20.

12. Muhammad Ali, $8 million. Dead since 2016.

13. Bettie Page, $7 million. Dead since 2008.